Cathay Pacific will resume non-stop flights between Dubai and Hong Kong from October 2, operating three flights per week on Monday, Friday and Saturday,

The airline will provide travellers with direct access to Hong Kong in addition to seamless connections to onward destinations including the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea. All flights will depart from Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport and can be booked on the Cathay Pacific website.

Cathay Pacific Area Manager Middle East Vishnu Rajendran said: “Reactivating our link from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to Hong Kong is extremely important to us as the market remains a priority. We’re confident our offerings like the ease of connections, warm Asian hospitality, diverse in-flight entertainment options and customer-centric initiatives such as our health document verification tool, Fly Ready, make us one of the world’s greatest service brands.

“Aside from the stream of those visiting friends and relatives and business travellers who we welcome on board from around the region, travellers from the GCC are also searching for cultural experiences abroad. Hong Kong and the various destinations that are easily accessible from our home hub, such as Japan and South Korea, offer these in abundance. Moreover, our much-anticipated thrice-weekly passenger flights will also support our cargo freighters, of which we have eight per week flying from the Emirate.”

Cathay Pacific will deploy its Boeing 777-300 on its Dubai–Hong Kong route, catering to the increased cargo demand as well as passenger traffic. Moreover, the aircraft comes equipped with a three-class cabin configuration, featuring the airline’s forward-facing lie-flat seats in Business, spacious seats in Premium Economy as well as ergonomically designed seats in Economy.

Travellers can also look forward to a significantly enriched inflight entertainment experience offering four times more content, including favourite binge-worthy shows and movies under the HBO Max library, available across all three cabin classes.

Customers transiting through Hong Kong or travelling beyond can once again discover Cathay Pacific’s largest lounge, The Pier, Business, modelled after seminal Hong Kong experiences. Travellers can enjoy the city’s flavours and home comforts at the lounge’s signature Teahouse and the popular Noodle Bar.

