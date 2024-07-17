Dubai-based low-cost airline flydubai is on a drive to hire more than 130 new pilots by the end of this year to support the carrier's growth trajectory. Since the beginning of 2024, it has hired more than 440 new personnel, an increase of 6% since last year.

The recruitment drive aims to add more talented professionals to its workforce, and this includes pilots, cabin crew, engineers as well as various positions across the business, said flydubai in a statement.

Today, the airline has developed its workforce to more than 5,800 skilled professionals representing 140 nationalities, off which more than 1,200 are pilots.

The strengthening of its workforce comes as the carrier plans to take delivery of seven Boeing 737 aircraft before the end of 2024, which will further support its ongoing network expansion that saw the latest addition of four new destinations in Europe – Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, it stated.

From its home in Dubai, flydubai has built a network of more than 125 destinations across 58 countries served by a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.

"The low-cost carrier has attracted more young Emirati talent as part of our commitment to recruiting talented professionals and placing them in appropriate roles and positions across the organisation," said a company spokesman.

It is also committed to encouraging career development among young UAE nationals, offering apprenticeship opportunities in various departments including engineering, he stated.

"We offer special programmes for both UAE national pilots and employees in other departments across the business to support future growth opportunities," he added.

