AirAsia Philippines is strengthening its international presence in two of its major hubs - Manila and Cebu, with the return of the Manila-Shanghai flight and two new routes out of the Queen City of the South to Shenzhen and Narita.

'The reopening of international routes is part of AirAsia Philippines' recovery plan. We believe that the Filipinos' hunger for travel is now strongly backed by opening more international destinations as shown in our forward bookings until the rest of Q2. As the World's Best Low-Cost Airline that pioneered affordable air travel, we will continue to give our guests the best value for their money,' said AirAsia Philippines Communications and Public Affairs Country Head Steve Dailisan, announcing that two new flights out of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will be opened in June and July 2023.

The Cebu-Shenzhen, China direct flight will be launched on June 2, 2023, while the Cebu-Narita, Japan route will be opened on July 1, 2023.

On the other hand, the Manila-Shanghai flight which is set to open on 1 July is the last piece in AirAsia Philippines' China network following the reactivation of the Manila-Shenzhen flight last month.

The re-opening of more international direct flights, Dailisan said is seen to further revitalize the travel experience of the Cebuanos and other travelers from Central Visayas as they no longer have to transit to Manila to reach these exciting destinations.

To invite more travelers from Manila and those from Central Visayas - Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, and Negros Oriental to travel via MCIA, the World's Best Low-Cost Airline is offering a PHP 1 one-way base fare to Tokyo, Shenzhen, and Seoul, Kaoshiung, Kuala Lumpur, and other international destinations for flights from 3 April to 31 October that are booked until 30 April 2023.

AirAsia Philippines is also reminding its guests to allot four hours for international travel to allow the smooth facilitation of check-in procedures and other travel requirements. Those traveling light who are carrying hand-carry luggage are likewise advised to check in via the AirAsia Super App or through the self-check-in kiosks at the airport.

Guests are also advised to accomplish the eTRAVEL form 72 hours before departure and arrival via etravel.gov.ph.

Likewise, guests are encouraged to take advantage of the online payment for travel tax via tieza.gov.ph.

