Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading carrier, is enhancing air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and the Philippines with the launch of its direct flights between Riyadh and Manila.

Starting March 1, 2026, CEB will operate four weekly flights between Manila and Riyadh, with Riyadh to Manila services scheduled every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Manila to Riyadh services will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

With CEB’s direct Riyadh to Manila route, passengers can enjoy the most affordable airfares between Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, saving up to 57 per cent on roundtrip fares compared to other travel options.

“We are delighted to launch this direct service between Riyadh and Manila, creating more opportunities for Saudi travelers to experience the warmth, hospitality, and natural wonders of the Philippines, from the vibrant energy of our capital to the serene beaches and cultural destinations found across our islands,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer.

“This route is especially meaningful to us as it allows us to better serve the hardworking Filipino community in Saudi Arabia, offering the most affordable and accessible option for them to travel home and reunite with their loved ones.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

