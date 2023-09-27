AirAsia Digital, the digital arm of Capital A, announced its transformation into MOVE Digital (MOVE) in a strategic step to emphasize its commitment toward travel.

This rebranding marks a chapter in its next phase of growth through both its businesses, AirAsia Superapp and BigPay. MOVE's travel platform business, AirAsia Superapp, will also undergo a brand refresh and change its name to 'AirAsia Move' in the near future as part of the ongoing transformation.

In a recent press conference held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia attended by Philstar.com, AirAsia co-founder and CEO of Capital A, Tony Fernandes said that he will assume the role of Executive Chairman of MOVE. He will play a pivotal role in driving the close collaboration between both AirAsia Superapp (now airasia move) and BigPay to unlock the true potential and synergy of these digital businesses.

'The name MOVE signifies us better as the digital arm of Capital A, and reiterates our commitment to move people, ideas and innovation forward within the travel space. Imagine seamless access to travel and financial services on one single platform, with integrated financial features such as balance display, top-up and payments from BigPay and further strengthening the value proposition of AirAsia move as the travel app of choice,' Fernandes said.

'My role as the Executive Chairman of MOVE will be to enhance synergy between both businesses. With this change, the market can expect an enriching user experience aside from more integration of BigPay features within the AirAsia Superapp (now airasia move) very soon,' he added.

Fernandes also welcomed Nadia Omer into the organization as the new Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Move effective October 26.

'Her key priority will be to further drive AirAsia Move's vision as a low-cost travel platform with high conversion, while closely collaborating with BigPay, led by Zubin Rada Krishnan. Mohamad Hafidz, who is currently the acting CEO will continue leading the business in the interim and I would like to thank him for his contributions throughout the past few months,' Fernandes said.

The AirAsia Superapp, or what will be called AirAsia move soon, has swiftly become a one-stop travel platform offering value and convenience through seamless end-to-end booking experiences within the past two years, while BigPay has established itself as an innovative fintech provider enabling Southeast Asians to improve their lives through better financial management.

Both of Capital A's digital businesses have been making significant strides, with AirAsia Superapp (now AirAsia Move) reaching its highest recorded MAU (monthly active users) of 15 million at the end of the second quarter, while BigPay saw its carded users grow by 16% year-on-year for the same period.

