Six franchise brands have secured P750 million worth of deals at a recent trade expo in Australia, according to the Philippine Franchise Association (PFA).

The six franchise brands that took part in the event are Avocadoria, Bench, Cabalen, Miguelitos Ice Cream, Oryspa and Shawarma Shack. The deals will pave the way for their further expansion overseas.

The deals were sealed during the recent Franchise Exposition and Business Opportunities event held in Melbourne, Sherill Quintana, chairman of the Council of Past Presidents and director for membership of the PFA told reporters on the sidelines of the Franchise Asia Philippines 2024 International Franchise Conference.

'We were hoping that more than a dozen brands would be able to join. But due to time constraints and also logistics, we had six brands. But we were able to hit P750 million in terms of closed deals just for the six brands alone,' Quintana said.

She said the six brands have already established their presence overseas.

When PFA holds business missions, she said the requirement for participating brands is to have international presence.

Following the participation in the Franchise Exposition and Business Opportunities in Melbourne, she said PFA is also taking part in the ongoing Fine Food Australia 2024 show.

To get more franchise brands to participate in international trade shows, she said the franchise industry would need more support from the government.

She said the Department of Trade and Industry, through the Philippine Trade and Investment Center, is providing support by facilitating the participation of Philippine brands and securing booths in trade shows.

'It's a huge help already, what they're doing right now. But we hope to see more support in terms of subsidy in terms of the participation for the booths,' she said.

At the moment, she said PFA joins a lot of activities with its own funding.

She also said the PFA wants to see government support in terms of business-to-business matching activities.