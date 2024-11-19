The country plans to export almost half a million kilos of Hass avocados next year to Japan after gaining market access to the Asian market recently following the conclusion of 13 years of negotiations.

Bureau of Plant Industry director Gerald Glenn Panganiban said the government is targeting to ship 88,000 boxes or about 484,000 kilos (484 metric tons) of Hass avocados worth $1.584 million to Japan next year.

The country succeeded in gaining market access to Japan's avocado market this month, a trade negotiation that began in 2011.

The first Hass avocado shipment of the country to Japan involved 2,240 boxes (12,320 kilos) valued at $40,320, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

'This is a testament to the Philippines' dedication to expanding its agricultural exports and the high quality of our farm produce,' Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said yesterday.

'We are optimistic that this access granted by Japan will lead to opportunities in other international markets for locally grown Hass avocados,' Tiu Laurel added.

Panganiban said the new market access comes at a time when the Philippines is experiencing increasing agricultural exports to Japan, which is also the country's top market for its prized bananas.

The Philippines exported $1.1 billion worth of agriculture and fisheries products to Japan last year, according to the DA.

'Securing access to Japan's highly competitive market for Hass avocados is a significant step forward in our trade relations with Japan,' he said.

The Hass variety, favored for its smaller size and pebbly skin that turns purplish-black when ripe, is particularly well-suited to Japanese preferences, the DA said.

The DA noted that Japan is a major importer of Hass avocados with imports valued at $60 million in 2023. Key suppliers of Hass avocados to Japan include Mexico, Peru, Australia, New Zealand and the US.

'We are proud to announce that the Philippines is the first country in Asia to export Hass avocados to Japan,' said Aleli Maghirang, the country's agriculture attaché in Japan.

'This provides local producers with an excellent opportunity to capitalize on Japan's growing demand for fresh fruits,' Maghirang added.

The Philippines is currently exporting avocados to eight markets, including China, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brunei Darussalam, United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

The country exported 1.04 MT of avocados in 2023, down by 30 percent from the 1.49 MT in 2022, based on Philippine Statistics Authority data.

