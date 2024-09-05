The government has provided more than P16 million worth of assistance to nearly 304,000 people affected by Tropical Storm Enteng, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said yesterday.

In a Facebook post, the government's lead communication arm said the aid was given to 303,938 persons or 80,078 families in eight storm-hit regions.

About P2.67 billion is available to the government for its relief efforts.

Citing data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the PCO said the storm had affected 76 barangays in Metro Manila, Cagayan, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas as of 6 a.m. yesterday.

The total cost of DSWD humanitarian assistance has reached P16.15 million. Of the available relief resources, food and non-food items account for P2.6 billion while P65.56 million are standby funds.

The DSWD said 14,607 families or 60,202 persons are in 441 evacuation centers, while 6,658 families or 26,576 individuals are seeking temporary shelter with their friends or relatives.

Marcos: Sustained response

President Marcos gave assurance that the government is continuously responding to the effects of Enteng.

In a statement posted on Facebook last night, Marcos said electricity is being restored, and food, non-food items, com munication equipment and health logistics were being provided.

Marcos urged local government units to 'immediately respond to waste manage ment issues' in the aftermath of Enteng.

Following the distribution of aid, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian assured Enteng's victims that his agency is 'more than ready' to assist them.

The DSWD chief noted that the agency has enough family food packs (FFPs) to assist families and individuals affected by Enteng compounded by the enhanced southwest monsoon.

The DSWD's humanitarian aid covers food and non-food items that was provided to the affected population in the National Capital Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Val ley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region and Central and Eastern Visayas.

Relief supplies are in place in Northern Lu zon and Cagayan Valley, which are now being severely affected by the weather disturbance.

VP's appeal

Instead of donations to fund the Office of the Vice President (OVP)'s projects, Vice President Sara Duterte has urged her supporters to instead donate to families affected by Enteng.

Calls for donations to the OVP came after Duterte stonewalled the House appropriations committee hearing last week on her office's proposed P2.037-billion budget for 2025, brushing aside almost all questions thrown at her by lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez has facilitated the request for the immediate release of P390 million in financial assistance to those affected by Enteng.

Romualdez, in coordination with Tingog party-list, utilized their disaster relief funds and distributed around 35,000 food packs - each containing canned goods, noodles and rice - at evacuation centers in Metro Manila and nearby Rizal province.

The financial aid amounting to P10 million will be distributed in each of the 39 congressional districts affected by the tropical storm, according to the Speaker.

The P390-million financial assistance for Enteng victims will be funded under the DSWD's Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP).

'We have quickly organized financial assistance to help those in need. Through the DSWD program, we're providing P10,000 to each of the affected families. While this may be a small step, I hope it offers some immediate relief and helps begin the process of rebuilding,' Romualdez said.

Caritas call for donations

Caritas Manila, the social arm of the Archdiocese of Manila, is calling for donations for those affected by Enteng.

Caritas said financial donations could be used to send medicine items such as isopropyl alcohol, paracetamol, bandages, antiseptic agent, cotton, gauze and hot and cold compress and food items such as rice, canned goods, rice noodles, monggo, oatmeal, salt and sugar and drinking water to flood victims.

Also suggested were items such as a family-size tent or tarpaulin, blanket and mat and cleaning items such as pail with cover, jerrycan, body soap, laundry soap, toothbrush and toothpaste.

Details on how to send donations to Caritas Manila are posted on its Facebook page.

Evacuation centers

About 489 families affected by Enteng remained in evacuation centers in Caloocan, Navotas, and Valenzuela yesterday.

At least 259 families from Barangays 172, 176, 178, 183 and 185 are still staying in evacuation centers in the city, according to Caloocan's public information office.

Caloocan Mayor Along Malapitan led the distribution of relief packs to evacuees while they were also provided with hot meals, medicine, vitamins and hygiene kits.

In Malabon, the city's DRRMO chief Roderick Tongol told The STAR that the 15 families from Barangay Potrero and Tinajeros have returned to their homes around 2 p.m.

At least four roads in Barangays Panghulo, San Agustin, Acacia and Ibaba experienced flooding yesterday morning with depths of one to four inches.

The local government also reported that they were able to control the flooding in the area during the height of Enteng by putting sandbags along flood-prone areas.

Navotas' chief publicist Irish Cubillan said 147 families remained in evacuation centers around 8 a.m. yesterday.

No flooding was monitored in the area.

In Valenzuela, about 83 families from eight barangays are still staying at 11 evacuation centers.

The Philippine STAR