The South Korean government has contributed P30 million through the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to help families affected by the successive typhoons that struck the Philippines.

The contribution enabled the WFP and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to reach 14,500 households with children under age five registered in the 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) of the government.

The beneficiaries were those affected by Kristine and other typhoons and storms that recently affected the country such as Leon, Marce, Nika and Ofel.

'The ROK (Republic of Korea) Government hopes that this assistance will support the recovery of the affected areas and help residents in those areas swiftly return to their daily lives,' South Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa said.

Families in two of the most affected provinces, Albay and Camarines Sur, will receive P3,300 in cash for two months for their immediate food and other urgent needs, the WFP said.

'The Republic of Korea's timely contribution has ensured (that) WFP's response, in partnership with DSWD, reaches affected communities and households in areas hardest hit by the latest consecutive typhoons within days,' said WFP Philippines Country Director Regis Chapman.

WFP complements the government-led response through logistics, emergency telecommunications support and damage assessments.

