NEW YORK - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday delayed a decision on whether to allow a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund by stock-picker Cathie Wood's Arc Invest and crypto investment product firm 21Shares US to list and trade on Cboe Global Markets until Aug. 30.

The delay follows a series of rejections this year by the market regulator on ETFs that track bitcoin, including proposals from Grayscale, Fidelity, and NYDIG.

(Reporting by John McCrank Editing by Chris Reese)