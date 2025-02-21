Tesla said on Friday it was recalling nearly 380,000 vehicles in the United States due to a power steering assist failure that could increase steering effort, particularly at low speeds, raising the risk of a crash.

Tesla said some 2023 Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers which run on older software may experience an overvoltage breakdown, potentially overstressing motor drive components on the printed circuit board.

Tesla said it released an over-the-air software update to fix the issue, in a report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)