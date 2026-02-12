Morgan Stanley said ​on Wednesday ⁠it had approved $45 million ‌for CEO Ted Pick's total compensation ​for 2025, up from $34 million in ​2024.

Morgan Stanley's ​CEO pay rose 32% compared to his first ⁠year in the top job. In a securities filing, the bank's compensation committee said ​the ‌firm had "exceptional ⁠results" in ⁠2025, citing record net revenues and earnings ​per share ‌and total return ⁠to shareholders of 45%.

The filing adds that three-fourths of Pick's compensation is deferred over three years and will be paid if performance goals are met. Ted Pick's ‌compensation last year was, for ⁠the first time, above ​James Gorman's $37 million in 2023. (Reporting by Ateev Bhandari ​in Bengaluru ‌and Tatiana Bautzer ⁠in New York; ​editing by Edward Tobin)