JPMorgan Chase's ‍longtime CEO Jamie Dimon's 2025 pay package rose ​10.3% to $43 million, it said on Thursday, after the lender capped ⁠a strong year by exceeding fourth-quarter estimates for profit last week.

His compensation ⁠as the ‌head of the largest U.S. lender included a base salary of $1.5 million and $41.5 million in incentives.

Dimon received ⁠a compensation of $39 million in 2024, at par with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon. He was paid $36 million in 2023 and $34.5 million in 2021 and 2022 amid economic uncertainty, geopolitical ⁠tensions and the lingering ​effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The annual compensation for 2025 reflects Mr. Dimon's stewardship of ‍the Firm, with strong performance across our market-leading businesses and financial results, ​as well as a fortress balance sheet," the bank's board said in the filing. Dimon, 69, has run JPMorgan since 2005 and his estimated net worth is $2.8 billion, according to Forbes. He is one of the most prominent executives in corporate America and his succession plans have long been the subject of speculation across Wall Street.

Dimon, however, said he wants to stay ⁠at his job for at least five ‌more years, when asked about his plans at an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce last ‌week.

JPMorgan's stock ⁠has surged 34% in 2025, outperforming the broader equity markets. (Reporting by ⁠Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)