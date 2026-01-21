Meta ‍Platforms' new artificial ‍intelligence lab has delivered its first high-profile ​AI models internally this month, the company's chief technology ⁠officer said on Wednesday.

At a press briefing ⁠on the sidelines ‌of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, CTO Andrew Bosworth ⁠said the models built by its Meta Superintelligence Labs team, formed last year, showed a lot of promise.

"They're basically six months into ⁠the work, not ​quite even," Bosworth said, adding that the team's AI models were "very ‍good".

Media outlets reported in December that Meta was ​working on a text AI model codenamed Avocado slated for a first-quarter launch, along with an image and video-focused model codenamed Mango.

Bosworth, known as "Boz," did not specify which models were delivered internally.

Meta's efforts are being closely followed after major moves by CEO Mark Zuckerberg to shake up its ⁠AI leadership, form a new lab ‌and poach talent with sky-high offers, hoping the company can win in the highly ‌competitive ⁠technology frontier.

