McDonald's Corp reported quarterly comparable sales above market expectations on Tuesday, benefiting from steady online demand, new product launches and higher prices.

The burger chain's global same-store sales increased nearly 10% in the second quarter, compared with estimates for a 6.5% rise, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)



Reuters