Canada's economy gained a net 72,500 jobs in March, entirely in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to a record low of 5.3%.

Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 30,600 jobs, mostly in construction. The services sector increased by a net 41,900 positions, mostly in accommodation and food services, as well as other services (excluding public administration).

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 80,000 jobs in March, for the unemployment rate to fall at 5.3%, and the participation rate to remain at 65.4%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) (julie.gordon@tr.com))