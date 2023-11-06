Brazilian airline Gol on Monday lowered its outlook for 2023 after reporting a net loss in the second quarter, saying it now forecasts earnings per share to stand at zero this year from a previous estimate of 0.30 real.

Gol in the three months ended in September posted a net loss of 1.30 billion reais ($265.27 million), smaller than the 1.55 billion-real loss seen a year ago but swinging back to the red after posting an unexpected net profit in the second quarter. ($1 = 4.9007 reais) (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)



