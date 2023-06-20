UAE - Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aéreas appointed Aviareps, a global leader in tourism, aviation and hospitality representation, as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in the UAE and 18 countries worldwide.

Aviareps, which has 67 offices in 61 countries, will support the airline with a full range of sales and ticketing services in the UAE, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Benelux, the Nordics, the UK, Ireland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Malaysia and Panama.

GOL is a Brazilian carrier based in Sao Paulo with hubs in Sao Paulo. Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia and Fortaleza. Established in 2001, GOL has grown to become one of the largest carriers in Latin America, operating around 700 flights every day.

The airline provides convenient air travel options to a wide range of destinations in Latin America, North America and the Caribbean. GOL is the winner of APEX Passenger Choice Awards 2023 as the Best Overall in South America. With a modern fleet of 144 Boeing aircraft, GOL Airlines ensures a comfortable and reliable flying experience for its passengers.

The collaboration with Aviareps will enhance GOL’s presence, expand its sales in crucial global markets including Middle East, and drive additional travel and tourism from those markets. With local offices in 61 countries worldwide, Aviareps possesses the necessary resources and expertise to effectively grow GOL’s global presence.

Luiz Teixeira, Head of International Sales at GOL, said: “We are delighted to announce Aviareps as our General Sales Agent in 18 markets worldwide. This strategic partnership with Aviareps will further strengthen our global presence and enable us to reach new audiences across the globe. Aviareps' extensive knowledge and experience in the aviation industry make them an ideal partner to represent GOL Airlines. Together, we aim to enhance our brand visibility and provide seamless travel experiences to passengers worldwide. We are confident that Aviareps' expertise and extensive network will play a pivotal role in driving the growth of GOL Airlines in these key markets.”

Glenn Johnston, Vice President Middle East & Global Public Affairs at Aviareps, said on LinkedIn: “How exciting to be chosen as GSA in the UAE for GOL Linhas Aéreas with its exceptional flight network in Brazil and the Americas. We are very proud to be onboard and promote the airline and network in the UAE.”

Marcelo Kaiser, COO Aviation at Aviareps: “We are thrilled about the appointment as GSA for GOL Airline. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as we join forces to enhance GOL's global presence and strengthen its position as a leading carrier to destinations within Brazil and beyond.

“Our extensive expertise in the aviation industry and our global network of offices will enable us to effectively promote GOL's services, expand its customer base, and drive growth in key markets. We are confident that this collaboration will yield great results and provide travelers with even more opportunities to experience the exceptional service and value that GOL Airlines offers."

