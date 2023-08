Air Canada reported a quarterly profit on Friday compared with a year-ago loss as Canada's largest airline cashed in on strong international travel demand.

The carrier posted a net profit of C$838 million ($622.77 million), or C$2.34 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of C$386 million, or C$1.60 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3456 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)