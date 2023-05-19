A UAE aid ship carrying 1,000 tonnes of supplies and food arrived in Port Sudan on Friday, to provide urgent support to Sudanese refugees affected by the current situation in Sudan, which has caused the displacement of thousands of families, and a shortage of basic foodstuffs.

The aid ship is part of the UAE’s continuous relief efforts to support the Sudanese people and an embodiment of its humanitarian vision to alleviate the humanitarian repercussions facing the people of Sudan as a result of the current crisis.

The UAE has provided more than 540 tonnes of food supplies and emergency medical supplies via 14 aircraft, bringing the total aid provided to Sudan to 1,540 tonnes.

The UAE has sent nine planes to Sudan since the beginning of the conflict to evacuate 997 people, including nationals from a number of countries, as part of its humanitarian efforts and commitment to strengthening global cooperation and solidarity, and in continuation of its humanitarian approach based on providing protection for civilians, and extending assistance to countries in times of need.

The UAE also continues to provide all hosting and care services for nationals of approximately 26 different countries who were evacuated via the UAE’s planes, prior to their return to their home countries.