Former Prime Minister Rachid Sfar passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 90.

Born on September 11, 1933 in Mahdia, Rachid Sfar was the son of Taher Sfar, a political figure, lawyer and co-founder of the new Destour party with late Habib Bourguiba and Mahmoud Matri.

Rachid Sfar was Prime Minister from July 8, 1986 to October 2, 1987. He held several senior administrative positions in the Finance Ministry.

He was appointed by late Habib Bourguiba, Minister of Industry (1977 - 1979), then Minister of Defence (1979 - 1980), Minister of Health (1983 - 1980) and Minister of Economy (1986) before becoming Prime Minister.

Sfar will be buried today, Friday, in Mahdia.