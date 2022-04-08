South Africa's Telkom SA has reached an out-of-court settlement with the country's telecoms regulator ICASA, it said on Friday, bringing to an end the litigation over the licensing of high-demand spectrum.

The settlement addresses the main complaints that led Telkom to take its case to court, the company said, adding that it had agreed to withdraw the court application and that each party will pay its own legal costs.

