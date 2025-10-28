Hilton announced on October 23 the debut of its lifestyle brand, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in Sub-Saharan Africa following the signing of agreements for three properties: The Sterling Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in South Africa; Ava Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Kenya; and Zaria Court Kigali, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Rwanda. These additions underscore Hilton’s continued expansion across Africa, with plans to open more than 100 hotels on the continent in the coming years.

Carlos Khneisser, chief development officer, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “With its beautiful scenery, vibrant cities, and rich cultural heritage, Africa’s travel and tourism industry is experiencing significant momentum. We are excited to introduce our lifestyle brand, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, to Sub-Saharan Africa with signings in South Africa, Kenya, and Rwanda – bringing authentic, contemporary stays to the growing number of travellers visiting Africa each year. With a legacy spanning over 65 years in Africa, we’re on track to almost triple our presence, bringing a range of brands to even more destinations and meeting the evolving needs of today’s travellers.”

The Sterling Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton – South Africa

Developed in partnership with Crown Pound (Pty) Ltd., The Sterling Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will be located in Sibaya, KwaZulu-Natal – a coastal destination between Umhlanga and Ballito known for its forest reserves, upscale lifestyle, and entertainment options.

Expected to open in 2027, the hotel will feature 111 stylish guest rooms that combine comfort with local character. Amenities will include a fitness centre, all-day dining restaurant, lobby café and bar, terrace, and outdoor pool. The property will offer easy access to attractions such as Dolphin Coast beaches, Crocodile Creek, Sugar Rush Park, Natal Lion Park, and Tala Game Reserve, and is just a 15-minute drive from King Shaka International Airport and 20 minutes from Durban International Convention Centre.

Ava Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton – Kenya

Signed with AVA Hotel Limited, the Ava Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will be located in Lavington, one of Nairobi’s most desirable suburbs. The hotel will feature 91 guest rooms blending bold designs with Kenyan heritage, as well as meeting spaces, a rooftop bar and restaurant, an outdoor pool, a fitness centre, and an all-day dining restaurant.

With its peaceful setting and direct access to Nairobi’s Central Business District and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport – only 45 minutes away – the hotel will cater to both business and leisure travellers. Upon opening, Ava Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will be Hilton’s fifth operating property in Kenya.

Zaria Court Kigali, Tapestry Collection by Hilton – Rwanda

Developed by NBA Champion Masai Ujiri’s Zaria Group, Zaria Court Kigali, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will mark Hilton’s first property in Rwanda and is set to open later this year. Located within a new mixed-use development focused on sports and entertainment, the vibrant hotel will feature 80 guest rooms, a rooftop lounge, pool, fitness centre, all-day dining restaurant, sports bar, and co-working space.

Adjacent to Kigali’s new BK Arena and Amahoro Stadium – both major venues for international concerts, conferences, and sporting events – the hotel will be surrounded by restaurants, bars, retail stores, and sports courts, and is just 15 minutes from Kigali International Airport.

Both the Kenya and Rwanda properties will be managed by Aleph Hospitality, an independent hotel management company based in the Middle East and Africa.

Elizabeth Scruggs, brand leader, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, said, “We’re thrilled to bring Tapestry Collection by Hilton to Sub-Saharan Africa. Globally, lifestyle brands are gaining incredible momentum as travellers seek authentic experiences, local connections, and distinctive design. Our new properties in South Africa, Kenya, and Rwanda embody the Collection’s ethos – celebrating the spirit and originality of their surroundings while delivering the reliable and friendly service expected from Hilton.”

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of more than 170 independent hotels, each with a unique and vibrant personality that encourages guests to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations. Every property tells its own story through distinctive design and culinary experiences, while benefitting from the award-winning Hilton Honors programme.

Hilton currently operates 64 hotels in Africa, with another 106 properties in the pipeline. The company remains committed to nearly tripling its presence on the continent, bringing the total to more than 160 trading hotels in the coming years.

