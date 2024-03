Africa's biggest lender by assets Standard Bank said on Thursday its annual profit jumped by 27% and it declared a final dividend of 733 cents per share.

The lender posted a headline earnings of 42.9 billion rand ($2.31 billion) for the year ended Dec.31, up from 33.8 billion rand a year earlier. ($1 = 18.5941 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)