JOHANNESBURG - South African business confidence was unchanged in March, stabilising at an improved level despite local economic challenges, data showed on Thursday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) Business Confidence Index stood at 114.7 in both February and March.

"Positive international economic and business relations, along with increased year-on-year inward tourism, have played pivotal roles in maintaining business confidence," SACCI said in a statement.

