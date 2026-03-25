Government has secured approval to import millions of additional vaccine doses to combat the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), strengthening efforts to protect South Africa’s livestock sector and food security.

The move follows regulatory approval for the phased importation of six million Dollvet vaccine doses, with further supplies already in the pipeline.

Expanded vaccine rollout

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has issued a Section 21 permit for an initial two million doses of the Dollvet vaccine. Two additional permits for the remaining four million doses are expected to follow.

The vaccines are being procured in batches of two million due to logistical constraints linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Earlier this month, 1.5 million Dollvet doses from Turkey were delivered to South Africa.

Additional supply secured

Further support is on the way, with five million doses of the Biogénesis Bagó vaccine set to be ordered. This follows the arrival of one million doses from Argentina last month.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen said collaboration between government, industry, and farmers remains critical:

"We are not fighting this battle alone, and it is through this united front that we will protect our national herd and ensure long-term food security."

Partnerships and urgency

The Department of Agriculture has acknowledged Sahpra's role in accelerating approvals, noting that timely regulatory processes are key to ensuring vaccines reach affected areas without delay.

Delivery schedules for the newly approved doses are expected to be confirmed once logistics are finalised.

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