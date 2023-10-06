Captivating stretches of unspoiled coastlines, rugged and remote wonders, lush forests, pristine beaches, thrill-seeking adventures, verdant hills, panoramic mountain views, charming small towns, warm hospitality and rich cultural heritage. South African Tourism's new brand campaign reveals the incredible, vast and unparalleled possibilities for travel in the country.

Basotho Herders, Drakensburg

Group of Xhosa Women, Mbotyi Village

Four new commercials have been released for radio, print, television and digital distribution throughout the continent. Conceptualised by film director Lamar Bonhomme, the commercials – two of which have been nominated for best film in the directing category of The Berlin Commercial Awards – collectively showcase the limitless possibilities that deliver on the promise that there’s always ‘so much more’ to see throughout South Africa.

Solo Traveller, Hogsback

Solo Traveller, Waterfall Bluff, Mbotyi

Bonhomme describes the experience of creating the ambitious commercials as ‘making art for the love of South Africa’. "When I received the brief for the SA Tourism campaign three words stood out to me. Disruptive. Visual. Creative... I laid my soul bare in a treatment that proposed a daring direction for a campaign spanning all nine provinces and months of shooting that was deeply rooted in the authentic human experience," he said.

Thrillseekers - Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve - Four friends Hiking

Thrillseekers - Tsitsikamma National Park - Friends Kayaking

As a recent update from the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille reveals, the tourism sector is experiencing a robust recovery and a remarkable surge in tourist arrivals, according to the latest data from Statistics South Africa. She noted that one standout aspect of this revival is the dominant role played by the African continent – aided by the country’s continuous strides to ensure visa-free travel for visitors from our continent and South Africa’s incredible value as an affordable destination with phenomenal and diverse offerings for all.

Thrillseekers, Oribi Gorge, Mpumalanga

Yagazie Emezi and Basotho herders, Drakensburg

Sharing that South Africa attracted more than three million visitors from other African nations during the first half of 2023 alone – a staggering 79.9% increase from the previous year in the same time period – the minister stated, "Africa remains a key source market for us, and we are committed to collaborating as a tourism sector to ensure we welcome visitors from this region and cater to their needs and preferences."

Yagazie Emezie, Ballito

Yagazie Emezie, Nirox Sculpture Park

Connecting countries across the continent, a Nigerian visual artist and photojournalist, Yagazie Emezi features in, ‘a documentary styled photo journal of her journeying across South Africa to celebrate everyday queens in the breathtaking landscape they call home’.

Praise Poet, Ponte Towers

The 10-month-long production showcases the country’s lesser-known leisure offerings whilst showcasing solo travel and unforgettable adventure activities, like jumping from Africa’s highest commercial bungee to hot-air ballooning at the Golden Gate escarpment. As creative director Treyvone Moosa shares: “This brand campaign is an incredible showcase of the iconic destinations, natural vistas and hidden gems that make the country a tourist’s paradise for all types of travellers – whether seeking solo travel, inspirational escapes or outdoor adventures. The journey of this production – experiencing our people, our place and our ways, first hand – has honestly shown me that there's so much more to South Africa than even we think we know."

As regional general manager for Africa, Evelyn Mahlaba shares: "South Africa's tourism industry is committed to providing unforgettable experiences for tourists and ensuring their comfort and satisfaction. Our brand campaign is designed to showcase the very best that our country has to offer, weaving together the rich tapestry of South Africa's unique offerings and showcasing the warmth of our diverse cultures, the beauty of our landscapes, and the hospitality of our people. With this campaign, we invite our continent to discover, explore, and experience the magic of our country."

