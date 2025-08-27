Prince Buthelezi Mall in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, is undergoing construction. Designed by MDS Architecture, it is transforming a former sugar cane field into a convenient retail destination.



The project, a joint investment by Moolman Group with co-owners Twin City and Melta Capital, will deliver a shopping centre scheduled to open in April 2026. Moolman Group is the lead developer.

Empangeni has long been underserved by retail, with shopping activities scattered between the CBD and surrounding suburbs, with consumers currently having to travel as far as Richard’s Bay to do their major shopping.

This development responds to growing demand for a centralised shopping experience catering to the diverse local consumer base.

Strategically located at Empangeni's main crossroads, the Prince Buthelezi Mall will be a single-level, fully enclosed regional shopping centre spanning 35,000m2. The development has secured major anchor tenants including Checkers FreshX, Shoprite, Woolworths, Boxer, Dis-Chem, and Clicks.

Pierre Lahaye, partner at MDS Architecture, says that the mall’s design draws inspiration from the surrounding natural landscape.

“The main entrance features curved shapes echoing the rolling hills of KwaZulu-Natal, while vertical green slats screening the entrances pay homage to the region's sugar cane fields. The interior and exterior colour palette incorporates the rich textures and earthy tones of local trees, creating a harmonious connection to the natural environment,” he says.

The mall will introduce several retail firsts to Empangeni, including Crazy Plastic, Crazy Pets, Converse, Dis-Chem and Polo. Fashion offerings will feature several prominent brands.

Complementing the retail experience will be banking facilities and an exciting food court, a large new taxi rank and ample free parking.

The development has prioritised using local contractors and the co-owners have committed to upgrading major roads around Prince Buthelezi Mall for improved access. The development is envisaged to creating a vibrant hub for connection and commerce.

The Prince Buthelezi Mall represents a significant investment in Empangeni's retail infrastructure and is set to become a vibrant community hub when it opens its doors in 2026.

