At the 2025 South African National Seed Organisation (SANSOR) Congress in Pretoria, Dr Geoff Graham, vice president of plant breeding at Corteva Agriscience, shared insights into the evolving role of precision breeding, genome editing, and digital technologies in developing climate-resilient crops tailored for South Africa’s challenging agricultural environment.

Source: Supplied

He discussed how these innovations contribute to food security, sustainability, and adaptation to climate change.

A century of maize breeding progress

Plant breeding has evolved over nearly 100 years, transitioning from open-pollinated maize varieties to hybrids—a shift that substantially improved crop yields. In the United States, maize productivity increased sixfold over the past century, from under 2 tonnes per hectare to more than 11 tonnes per hectare.

South Africa has seen similar progress, with maize yields rising from less than 1 tonne per hectare in the early 1900s to over 5 tonnes today.

These gains are attributed to advances in plant breeding, biotechnology, irrigation, and improved farming practices, which have enhanced food security and rural livelihoods while increasing agricultural efficiency.

Genome editing: A new frontier in plant breeding

Developing traits like herbicide tolerance or pest resistance traditionally takes over a decade and requires substantial financial investment, including research and development, extensive safety assessments, and compliance with strict regulations.

These barriers limit access for smaller seed companies and research institutions.

Dr Graham explained: "In contrast, genome editing holds significant promise and could become more widely accessible to a range of industry stakeholders and seed companies if an appropriate regulatory framework is adopted."

He added that genome editing can empower universities and public research organisations to innovate, offering farmers improved tools to boost productivity, reduce losses, and adapt to changing climates—ultimately supporting food security, lowering input costs, and strengthening rural economies.

Digital technologies enhance breeding efficiency

Corteva’s breeding programmes now incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, and digital phenotyping to accelerate early selection and reduce costs. This ensures that only the most promising genetic material advances through the breeding pipeline.

Maize, a key South African crop, benefits from gene editing to develop multi-disease resistance against pathogens such as Northern Corn Leaf Blight and Grey Leaf Spot.

While global technology integration advances, local product development and testing remain critical. Significant investment in local trial infrastructure helps ensure hybrids are optimised for specific regional conditions.

Breeding for sustainability and climate resilience

Efforts continue to develop crop varieties—including maize, sunflower, and soybeans—with traits like heat tolerance, disease resistance, and yield stability, which are essential under changing climate conditions.

Dr Graham highlighted the importance of these advances, noting that they enable increased food production on the same or even less land area.

Looking ahead, plant breeding will also play a role in sustainability goals such as renewable fuel production. Corteva’s work on high-oilseed crops aligns with the growing demand for sustainable aviation fuel, impacting land use and carbon emissions.

A vision rooted in legacy, driven by technology

Dr Graham referenced early agricultural pioneers who believed in the transformative potential of modern breeding. He stated: "The combination of gene editing, digital innovation and local adaptation provides powerful tools for addressing the most pressing challenges in global agriculture—from disease management to food security and climate change."

He concluded that the future of agriculture depends on the responsible adoption of cutting-edge technology, supported by thoughtful regulation and ongoing investment, to feed a growing global population and build a resilient, sustainable food system.

