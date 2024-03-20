Niger State Government in conjunction with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has come up with an initiative that will improve the electricity supply to residents of the State.

The initiative code name “Light Up Niger 2024” would be a collaboration between the state government and the AEDC to ensure a steady power supply to Nigerlites.

This was brought to the fore when the Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, received the AEDC delegation led by its Chief Operations Officer, Eng. Chijioke Okwuokenye at the Government House, Minna.

Governor Umaru Bago described the initiative as a welcome development because Niger State is host to four hydroelectric power dams, adding that the dams contribute about 60 percent of electricity in Nigeria.

He also observed that power supply is key to development, especially as the State is moving into an industrialization and processing zone.

The Governor expressed optimism that the “Light Up Niger” project will also proffer a solution to the metering challenge in the state.

Governor Umaru Bago noted that the Electricity Act has been domesticated in the State, highlighting that the Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission has been created.

He stated further that the necessary paperwork for the Regulatory Commission will soon be completed so that the State can start generating and distributing its power.

In his remarks, the Chief Operating Officer of AEDC, Engineer Chijioke Okwuokenye explained that the “Light Up Niger” project when it takes off, will pave the way for greater things to come as the whole scope is to come up with the best measures that will improve and sustain electricity supply to Niger State.

He commended the support of the Umaru Bago-led administration through the supply of transformers to communities, saying that “the private sector needs such support for survival and assured that the Company is willing to continue to partner with the State Government for the desired result”.

Meanwhile, the State Government recently described as unacceptable the continuous erratic and epileptic power supply in the state and demanded about 24 hours of power supply, or the state will withdraw from the AEDC to join another Distribution Company.

The situation improved immediately after that decision by the State Government, which has now brought about the “Light Up Niger” initiative.

