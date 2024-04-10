An expert in the Nigerian electricity sector, Ademola Agoro, has called for transparency in the transition of the power sector towards cost and service reflective tariffs.

Agoro who made this call while addressing journalists in Ibadan, said increased transparency and capacity development are crucial for a better Nigeria’s electricity sector.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent electricity tariff hike, Agoro proposed that the distribution companies (DisCos) be mandated to sign service level agreements with individual customers.

This, he said, will enhance transparency and ensure their DisCos live up to expectations.

He stressed the importance of enforceable sanctions from regulators and the implementation of transparent monitoring tools accessible to all parties involved.

He urged all Nigerians to support this transition, highlighting its potential to attract investment in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and unlock the benefits of the new electricity act.

Furthermore, Agoro, who is Managing Director of Protogy Global Services Limited, advised the government to reconsider its policy on energy subsidies.

He suggested redirecting subsidy resources towards providing a certain amount of energy units to tax-paying Nigerians and companies, thereby promoting equitable access to electricity.

Highlighting the issue of proper metering, Agoro urged the government to prioritize efforts to ensure that as Nigerians are adequately metered.

He emphasised that accurate metering is essential for fair billing practices and efficient energy management.

Agoro further underscored the urgent need for collaborative efforts among stakeholders in the electricity sector to address key challenges and drive sustainable development.

