The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, has said he will unveil a strategic plan for the telecommunication sector at the end of January 2024.

Maida disclosed this when executives of the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA), Abuja chapter, paid him a courtesy visit recently in Abuja.

He assured Nigerians of improved quality service by telecommunication companies and solutions to the Right of Way (RoW) challenge for operators.

Related PostsMakinde and the education sectorNUPRC rolls out action plan for 2024MAN unveils sector outlook for 2024

He explained that the Subscribers Identification Modules (SIM) linkage to the National Identity Number Policy, would improve and secure digital services in the country’s telecoms industry.

He called for collaboration with the media on seamless development of the sector.

“Regarding our direction, I want to thank Mr President and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, for considering me to fill these big shoes.

“The strategy that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy put forward was very clear regarding policy direction and we have to try to achieve it.

“We also need to ensure we are telling the story fairly and simply, whether to the man on the street or internationally.

“Be assured that our guiding principle is the Renewed Hope Agenda and the Strategic Roadmap set out by the Minister are specific and we will add to that.

“The vice chairman said that the narrative of RoW needed to change and to push forward the work started by his predecessors.

“Today, if we can tie everybody to an identity, other sectors have similar identities, like banks, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC.

“Bringing it all together to NIN gives us a foundation whereby a lot of digital services can be built and there is a security aspect to it,” he said.

On his part, President, NITRA Abuja chapter, Mr Blessing Olaifa, commended NCC for kicking the ground upon the assumption of office.

“With your appointment, we are confident that you have the capacity and competence to drive this institution to greater heights.

“We believe you will build on the performance of your predecessor,” he said.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

