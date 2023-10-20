Truecaller, the Swedish mobile phone directory and caller identification service, has expanded its presence in Nigeria and appointed a new country manager to accelerate growth in Africa's biggest economy.

The company, which counts India as its biggest market, has seen increased growth coming from Africa, Latin America as well as parts of Southeast Asia in 2023, it said in a statement. During the last quarter, Truecaller surpassed 100 million users outside of India where it has more than 250 million users.

Truecaller now wants to expand its presence on the African continent by focusing on specific markets such as Nigeria, where it is recruiting top talent to accelerate its organic growth. It announced the appointment of Ogochukwu Onwuzurike as its new country manager, with the goal of making Truecaller a household name in the region among consumers and businesses.

“We have clear ambitions to further grow the promising African market, deliver our class-leading caller ID and spam blocking functionality as well as cater to the needs of the diverse businesses that operate in the region,” said Nami Zarringhalam, Truecaller’s Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer.

The company says it minimises fraud and unwanted communication, especially in emerging markets, and makes money from advertising, subscription services, and independently vetted business listings.

