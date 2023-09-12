Chairperson of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer declared on Tuesday the society readiness to send urgent aid to Libya to relieve victims of the floods caused by the hurricane "daniel."

Dr. Al-Sayer said in a statement to KUNA that the society is coordinating with the Libyan Red Crescent to determine pending needs in the regions ravaged by the hurricane.

He affirmed readiness to dispatch assistance to the victims in line with the State of Kuwait's policy to relieve the afflicted worldwide.

