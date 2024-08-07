After a competitive multi-agency pitch process, facilitated by IAS Pitch consultancy, Hyundai South Africa has chosen FCB Africa as its new lead creative agency. Together, they aim to restore the brand's leadership in the automotive industry.

Katleho Mahapa, marketing director of Hyundai SA, says: "Hyundai is at a pivotal stage in its brand lifecycle, and we are delighted to align with an agency renowned for building iconic brands. I am confident that this partnership will help us realise our ambitions and achieve our vision for the brand."

"With over 60 years’ experience in the automotive industry, the agency brings a wealth of category expertise and a track record of delivering truly impactful campaigns that resonate with South African audiences," says FCB Africa.

"I am so excited about our partnership with Hyundai South Africa. Hyundai’s innovative approach and market-leading ambition, along with our team’s extensive experience in the category, makes this partnership a perfect match. says Reagen Kok, managing director of FCB Africa."

Kok continued to say, "We applied an innovative commercial model that indicates both of our deep desire to achieve great success together and continue to push the boundaries of creativity and agency-client collaboration."

