In a significant move to revive Nigeria’s aviation industry, the Federal Government has thrown its weight behind the establishment of a new national carrier. The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced that the government is open to proposals for a viable national carrier, marking a new chapter in the country’s quest for a robust aviation sector.

The decision came against the backdrop of a long-standing debate about the feasibility of sustaining a national carrier in the face of stiff competition from mega airlines.

For years, Nigeria has grappled with the challenges of maintaining a viable national carrier, with previous attempts at reviving the industry ending in failure.

The nation’s aviation sector has been a tale of woe, with billions of naira lost to foreign airlines that rake in huge revenues, leaving a meager sum for indigenous carriers struggling to stay afloat.

The lack of a strong national carrier has resulted in Nigerians patronising foreign airlines, with the country’s aviation sector losing an estimated N500 billion annually to foreign carriers.

However, with the current administration’s renewed commitment to revamping the industry, there is a glimmer of hope. Keyamo has emphasised that the new national carrier will not be government-funded but rather a commercially driven venture with strong private sector participation. This approach, he believes, will ensure the airline’s sustainability and success.

Several prominent figures, including constitutional lawyers, Prof. Mike Ozekhome and Prof. Itse Sagay, have backed the idea of reviving a national carrier, citing its economic and national significance. They argued that a viable national carrier will not only boost the economy but also enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

As the government receives proposals for the new national carrier, stakeholders are cautiously optimistic about the prospects of success. And with the right approach, Nigeria’s aviation sector could be on the cusp of a new era of growth and development.

The question now is whether the government can get it right this time and bequeath a national carrier that will be a source of pride for generations to come.

