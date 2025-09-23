Club Med is bringing its first all-inclusive resort in South Africa to the Dolphin Coast, north of Durban.

Scheduled to open in July 2026, the resort will combine beachfront relaxation with a safari experience at the nearby Mpilo Safari Lodge, situated on an 18,000-hectare private game reserve home to the Big Five.

The resort will feature 411 rooms, including 310 Superior and 35 Deluxe, plus the exclusive Ilanga section with 66 suites offering private pools and personalised service.

Source: Supplied

Buildings are designed with locally sourced stone and light wood, large windows, and layouts that integrate seamlessly into the dunes, coastal forests, and pristine beaches.

What the site tour revealed

On our recent tour of the construction site, residential director Chris du Toit of Collins Group, the developers of the resort, led us through the grounds. The main village centre was already taking shape.

Source: Supplied

"You can already see how the restaurant will seat 1,000 guests, and the bars are positioned to offer views of both the pools and the dunes,” said du Toit. A 1,000-square-meter kitchen is being built to support large-scale events, while four pools are being designed to suit every type of guest—from families to those staying in the exclusive Ilanga section.

Source: Supplied

Walking through the grounds, it was easy to imagine the vibrant activity once the resort opens: pathways winding through coastal forests, sunlit terraces overlooking the beach, and the gentle rhythm of waves blending with resort life.

Recreational facilities are also under development, including tennis and padel courts, a surf school, flying trapeze rigs, yoga areas, and guided gravel bike tours, offering guests plenty of ways to connect with the surrounding landscapes.

The Mpilo Safari Lodge will host 75 premium tents, with family-friendly zones, pools, and guided safaris for all ages, giving guests the chance to see lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos, and buffalo in their natural habitats. Observing the lodge layout on-site, you could already sense how the tents would balance comfort and immersion in the wilderness.

Local community and sustainability efforts

Developed by Collins Residential and funded by a South African investment consortium, the project currently employs 1,200 construction workers, mostly from nearby communities, and is expected to generate over 2,300 direct and indirect jobs.

Club Med has partnered with the Nukakamma Talent Development Centre to train 160 young South Africans in hospitality. "We are thrilled to see the first intake of students starting their training at Nukakamma.

Source: Supplied

"As part of Club Med’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, we are dedicated to uplifting the communities in which we operate through our 'Happy to Care' initiatives," said Olivier Perillat-Piratoine, managing director of Club Med.

Graduates will be offered positions at the new resort, with opportunities to work at Club Med properties worldwide, under guidance from Michelin-starred chefs.

Sustainability features include solar car parks, natural ventilation, green roofs, water-saving systems, and the Bye-Bye Plastics programme.

The resort will seek Green Globe and Green Star certification, and local farmers are included in the supply chain through a partnership with the French NGO Agrisud. On-site, you could already see how some of these features—like the solar carports and green roofs—would blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape.

Reservations open October 2025, with recommended stays of 7–10 nights (including 2–3 nights at Mpilo Lodge) or 14 nights, including Cape Town. Transfers from King Shaka International Airport take approximately 30 minutes.

