The People’s Republic of China has reaffirmed its commitment to Nigeria’s infrastructure development and economic growth in order to strengthen ties between the two countries

China’s Director-General of the Department of African Affairs, Mr Wu Peng, who led a high-level Chinese delegation met with Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, laid the groundwork for a potential ministerial and presidential visit later this year.

Building Bridges, Boosting Trade: Infrastructure development took center stage in the discussions.

China lauded its existing involvement in major Nigerian projects, emphasising its recent loan to the railway project.

Tuggar, echoing this sentiment, highlighted infrastructure as a cornerstone of President Bola Tinubu’s development agenda. Both sides expressed a desire to further expand trade and economic cooperation, with Nigeria keen to see increased participation in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Beyond Bricks and Mortar: The talks went beyond just concrete and steel. China voiced its support for Nigeria’s industrialisation and value-added manufacturing, particularly in battery-related minerals, a sector where Nigeria holds rich potential. Job creation and local economic empowerment were key themes, suggesting a shift towards deeper economic integration.

Championing a Seat at the Table, China pledged its support for Nigeria’s aspirations on the global stage, backing Nigeria’s call for increased African representation in the United Nations Security Council. This aligns with China’s broader position advocating for a more equitable international order.

A Bright Future for Africa: The Chinese delegation expressed great confidence in Nigeria’s economic future, seeing the 21st century as Africa’s time to shine. This optimism coincides with Nigeria’s plans for reform and growth, creating a fertile ground for closer collaboration.

Both sides agreed to build on the momentum of this visit. A potential presidential trip to China and a reciprocating visit by Tuggar to his Chinese counterpart are in the pipeline, signifying a strong commitment to bolstering ties.

This visit underscores the deepening relationship between China and Nigeria, one that promises mutual benefits in infrastructure, trade, and global influence. As Africa rises in prominence, Nigeria, with China’s support, appears poised to play a leading role in shaping the continent’s future.

