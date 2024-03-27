Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has met with President Bola Tinubu to discuss the possibility of reviving the South Chad irrigation project, stating that if implemented, agricultural output there can feed the whole country.

Speaking to correspondents after the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, he noted that the project has become expedient now that there is relative peace in the state.

He said that President Tinubu has promised to set up a strong security outfit in the Lake Chad Basin to facilitate access to agricultural land.

Related PostsZulum to build eye, dental hospitals in six monthsTinubu, Daniel, Zulum top 40 Most Influential Nigerians listGov Zulum, Buni, others attend Borno Kanem summit in Maiduguri

On what he discussed with the president, Zulum said: “We spoke about the Lake Chad Basin. Now that we are having relative peace in Borno State, there is a need for the government to ensure the reestablishment of the South Chad irrigation project.

“The South Chad irrigation project has tremendous potential to produce food to cater to the needs of the entire northern Nigeria, or I can say even the entire country. But as a result of insecurity in the region, the irrigation scheme has not been functioning very well for the last decade or more.

“I spoke with Mr. President, and the president will look into the possibility of establishing a very strong security outfit in the Lake Chad Basin so that people can have access to the agricultural lands.

“Again, we spoke about reestablishing the Yauri irrigation scheme also in northern Borno state.

“So, I think this information is very important since the country is looking forward to ensuring food security, both in terms of quantity and quality.

“Inshallah, when these two irrigation projects are reestablished, I believe the issue of food security will be addressed not only in Borno state but also in Nigeria.”

He also said that he raised before the president the issue of the take-off of the Federal College of Education Gwoza.

ALSO READ:Zulum flags off construction of third flyover in Maiduguri

Zulum explained: “You will recall that the previous administration had established some federal institutions, but unfortunately, not all of them have taken off.

“The federal government decided to stagger the takeover of these institutions.

However, I wrote to Mr. President on the need for the takeoff of the Federal College of Education Gwoza a few months ago.

“I’m pleased to notify you that the president has given approval for the immediate takeoff of the Federal College of Education Gwoza.

“That is something that is very important and very dear to the entire people of Borno State.”

On the repatriation of displaced persons back to the state from the Republic of Chad, Niger, and Cameroon, which has been suspended, he said President Tinubu has given his commitment that it will resume.

“We have started repatriating them during the last administration. But because of the election period and rainy season, we stopped the repatriation exercise. Again, Mr. President has given me his commitment that the Government of Nigeria will resume the repatriation exercise there is some,” he said.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

