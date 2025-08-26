While West African farms produce abundant food, many people in the region still face hunger. A new initiative is equipping policymakers with better data tools to improve trade and ensure that food reaches those who need it.

The International Trade Centre (ITC) provides a suite of analytical tools designed to strengthen agricultural value chains and inform trade policy. A recent workshop in Nigeria demonstrated to policymakers from across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) how to use these tools effectively.

The training, conducted in English and French, covered methods to evaluate export potential and market opportunities for cassava, maize, onions, pineapple, rice, and tomatoes. Factsheets on these value chains supported communication and policymaking efforts.

“The tools presented were highly relevant, the discussions rich, and the training environment made learning both effective and enjoyable,” said Jean Hugues Amichia, Senior Project Officer at Côte d’Ivoire Export.

Regional workshop builds capacity

The workshop, part of the ECOWAS Agricultural Trade (EAT) Programme, took place in Abuja from 24 to 27 March 2025, bringing together 43 policymakers from Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Participants included ECOWAS directorates, national statistical offices, trade promotion agencies, and regional research institutes. Women represented 16% of attendees.

Special attention was given to the informal food trade sector. ITC experts led a review of the ECOWAS Informal Cross-Border Trade database, developed by the Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel and the West African Association for Cross-Border Trade in Agro-Forestry-Pastoral and Fisheries Products.

Participants also tested a new interactive dashboard designed to visualise informal trade data. These tools provide insights often overlooked in official trade statistics. Feedback from participants is being used to enhance the tools, including the addition of domestic supply-demand data and clearer language for the dashboard.

With improved data tools and methodologies, this initiative strengthens the foundation for effective food trade policy and regional integration, supporting long-term food security in West Africa.

