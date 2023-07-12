Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has reported a loss on investment activities of around $11 billion last year compared to a profit of $19 billion in 2021, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing the wealth fund’s published accounts.

The loss attributable to PIF's owner was 36.6 billion riyals ($9.8 billion) in 2022, down from a profit of 81.8 billion riyals, the report said.

Total assets of the PIF rose to about $778 billion from $676 billion. Borrowing by the fund reached $85 billion at the end of last year. It raised $5.5 billion from a three-part green bond sale earlier this year.

