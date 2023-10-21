RIYADH — The CEO of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has emphasized the increasing importance of "bringing leaders together to collectively address significant challenges facing the world in these turbulent times."



Addressing a wide-ranging press conference here, Richard Attias has confirmed that the FII summit in Riyadh will proceed as planned.



Despite challenges, including some organizations restricting staff travel to the region due to concerns, Attias said there was no significant drop in participant numbers.



During the press conference, media representatives from China, India, the US, and the Middle East inquired about the relevance of their regions to this year's FII. Attias clarified that the FII summit in Riyadh is just one component of a broader global summit program taking place throughout the year in Asia, South America, the US, the Middle East, and Europe.



Attias expressed his perspective that investor confidence tends to adopt a long-term view and possesses a degree of resilience to geopolitical shocks. While the short-term outlook may appear concerning, he suggested that the long-term prospects might surpass expectations.



Providing insights into next week's program, Attias revealed plans for the announcement of a new Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) tool designed to assist emerging markets. The program also includes an energy summit, an artificial intelligence summit, and various sessions dedicated to analyzing the economic and social priorities of global citizens.



The Future Investment Initiative, scheduled for October 24-26 in Riyadh, will bring together leaders in finance, technology, and climate to address pressing global challenges. The summit will explore topics such as the economic implications of current world conflicts, the role of climate change and governmental actions before COP28, investment in emerging markets, the prosperity agenda, and strategies for leveraging AI, technology, education, and health for the betterment of global society.



Attias affirmed the commitment of the FII Institute to gather influential figures from around the world, stating, "The world faces an array of unprecedented challenges. It is our duty to use our convening power to gather leaders, investors, innovators, and thinkers from around the world next week to identify powerful answers to these issues. We will have 6,000 of the world’s most influential people in the room next week in Riyadh as we push forward with our mission to ensure we deliver a wholly positive impact on humanity."

