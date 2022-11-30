RIYADH —Saudi Arabia’s foreign reserve assets recorded a decrease of SR15.75 billion, reaching SR1.74 trillion during the month of October 2022, compared to the previous month of September, according to the report of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).



However, there has been an increase of SR50 billion (three percent) in October this year compared to October 2021.



The foreign reserve assets of Saudi Arabia are calculated on the basis of five items. They are investments in securities abroad; foreign currency and deposits abroad; reserves with the International Monetary Fund (IMF); special drawing rights, and gold reserves.



The value of foreign currency reserves, which represents about 95 percent of total assets, increased by about 3.6 percent during the last month, reaching SR1650.23 billion. The value of special drawing rights decreased by 8.9 percent and the value of the reserves with the IMF dropped by 1.8 percent.



The value of Saudi foreign reserve assets increased by SR40.8 billion (two percent) reaching SR1.76 trillion last September after it recorded a decline of one percent each in July and August. The decrease in July and August amounted to SR 9.9 billion and SR 24.8 billion respectively.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).