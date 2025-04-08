Egypt’s net international reserves rose to $47.757bn in March 2025, up from $47.393bn in February—an increase of $364m, according to data released Monday by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The rise was largely driven by a substantial boost in gold reserves, which jumped to $12.606bn in March, up from $11.851bn a month earlier—marking a $755m increase.

However, this gain was partially offset by a decline in foreign currency reserves, which fell to $35.136bn, down from $35.524bn in February—a drop of $388m. The CBE also reported that Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased to $18m in March from $21m in the previous month.

Egypt’s foreign reserves consist of a diversified mix of major international currencies, including the US dollar, euro, British pound, Japanese yen, and Chinese yuan. The portfolio is adjusted periodically based on global currency trends and the central bank’s reserve management strategy.

The primary role of Egypt’s reserves—comprising both gold and foreign currencies—is to safeguard the country’s ability to secure essential imports, service external debt, and maintain economic stability, particularly during periods of foreign currency shortages or economic volatility.

Hossam Mounir