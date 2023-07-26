RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to develop the investment in the automotive manufacturing and the autonomous vehicle technology.



The MoU was signed between the Kingdom's Ministry of Investment and two companies Rigel and Clevon.



The Ministry has stated that this MoU considered as an important step and a milestone in shaping the future of innovation in Saudi Arabia.

