Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2023 is gearing up to host its second edition from November 27-30 with the world’s finance leaders set to debate its core theme, ‘Investing in the Transition Era’.

To be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Executive Council, ADFW will host 36 events and 180 different sessions.

To be presented by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as headline partner, ADFW will see the participation of heads of hundreds of investment funds with assets under management of more than $1 billion, representing cumulative assets under management of $27 trillion – a whopping 22% of the global GDP – and several of the world’s highest net worth individuals.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Member of Abu Dhabi’s Executive Council and Chairman of ADDED and ADGM said: “Abu Dhabi Finance Week’s second edition has evolved to a much more sophisticated platform within just a year of its launch and is gathering the attention of important international audience.

“The phenomenal agenda for this year brings together critical topics and high-level individuals representing an array of perspectives from various industries, that directly or indirectly contribute to tackling challenges and harnessing opportunities within a transition era.”

The official opening ceremony on November 27 will be followed by the inaugural Abu Dhabi Economic Forum, a by-invitation leadership event that will unveil key facets of Abu Dhabi’s stable and growing economy. It will hear perspectives on the rising Falcon Economy, offered by the heads of Abu Dhabi’s top Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) and several key UAE ministers, along with the heads of global financial institutions expressing their views on why they have chosen Abu Dhabi as a base for their business operations.

On the second day, the Asset Abu Dhabi conference will analyse the evolving investment strategies of hedge funds, private equity houses and venture capital giants across the global markets. The conference will also concurrently host two other forums focused on the investment strategies of International Family Offices and Turnaround & Restructuring.

Key sessions at Asset Abu Dhabi include, ‘10 Rules of Successful Nations’ by Rockefeller International Chairman Ruchir Sharma, a unique conversation on ‘The Keys to Managing Money & Risk’ between former UK Chancellor – George Osborne and Hedge Fund Head – Alan Howard and a special roundtable focused on ‘Forecast to 2030’ with the Chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing – Laura Cha and C-suites of Goldman Sachs, Circle and Tikehau Capital.

On November 29, Fintech Abu Dhabi, the 7th edition of MENA's biggest fintech festival will be held. It includes specialised AI, blockchain and risk and security forums. Highlight sessions will include debates on the financial crime economy and also bring together key Abu Dhabi AI institutions to discuss ‘Why Abu Dhabi was Talking About AI Before It Was Cool’.

It will convene the heads of key institutions to ask if ‘Crypto has finally reached a time to grow up’, and Professor Alexander Lipton, Global Head of Quantitative R&D, ADIA will present his thoughts on ‘How social media is re-wiring the global banking playbook’.

The CEO and Founder of Circle, Jeremy Allaire, will discuss strategies to evolve digital assets into useful tools for global financial stability at a dedicated session.

The concluding day of ADFW is dedicated to the theme of sustainable finance and will coincide with the opening sessions of COP28. R.A.C.E. (Regulation, Awareness, Collaboration & Ecosystems) Sustainability Summit will ask the critical question: “Will climate finance represent the greatest capital reallocation in the history of mankind?” and will try to identify available ways to bridge the 11 trillion-dollar capital gap needed to reach net zero goals. It will also livestream the opening ceremony of COP28 for its attendees.

The Global Financial Regulators Summit, a key closed gathering of 15 global financial regulatory leaders which will be held on November 29, alongside Fintech Abu Dhabi, will present its outcomes during the R.A.C.E. summit.

ADFW is open for registration and is providing different types of tickets to experience its groundbreaking second edition.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).