ABU DHABI: Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, highlighted that the announcement made by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to extend the Year of Sustainability into 2024 underscores the UAE's firm commitment to sustainability.

It also demonstrates the leadership's dedication to mobilising global efforts against the climate crisis and environmental protection, aiming for a brighter future for generations to come, he explained.

Dr. Al Falasi said, “The historic consensus made during COP28 established new benchmarks for global climate action. This consensus involved achieving a global agreement based on clear and practical steps to address the climate crisis and promote sustainable social and economic development for everyone. Looking ahead to 2024, the UAE plans to build on its extensive network of international relations to forge partnerships and enhance cooperation, translating agreements into sustainable projects and initiatives that benefit everyone.”

He added, “At the Ministry of Education, we are committed to integrating sustainability into our educational system, raising awareness among students, enhancing educators' capabilities and building a sustainable infrastructure. Our overarching goal is to play an active role in facilitating a sustainable societal transformation and extending our expertise and resources to other nations, helping them incorporate climate education and sustainability into their educational systems. This stems from our belief that addressing environmental and climate challenges requires international cooperation and collective action to bring about the desired change.”