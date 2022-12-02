Idom, a leading Spanish multi-national group providing consulting, engineering and architecture services, said it has been awarded a key contract by Neom, the developer of a mega futuristic city in Saudi Arabia, for a new water mobility paradigm.

As per the deal, Idom will collaborate with Neom on the design of a waterborne transport network featuring a zero-emission fleet.

Residents and visitors can then move in a sustainable and efficient way, with the highest standards of comfort, around a region with extensive coastal areas on the Red Sea and Gulf of Aqaba, and numerous islands, said the statement.

Idom is putting its extensive knowledge and experience in the field of port and maritime transport at the service of this project, one of the most impressive and exciting in the world, it added.

According to Idom, the upcoming project Neom is the sustainable regional development in Northwest Saudi Arabia and an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like.

Neom has established core principles to deliver this, such as on-demand and connected services, active and micro mobility, the use of electric and zero-emission vehicles, which will be fueled by a solar-powered grid, as well as autonomous shared mobility and public transit, said a company spokesman.

"It will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations, he noted.

And for this ambitious region, a truly sustainable multi-modal mobility system is needed, he added.

