Ahmedabad: A Saudi delegation headed by Adviser to the General Secretariat of the Cabinet and Member of the Council of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) Fahd Al-Rasheed participated, alongside mayors and leaders of G20 cities, in the Urban 20 Mayoral Summit in India, which concluded yesterday in Ahmedabad.



Also part of the delegation was strategy advisor at RCRC Dr. Reem Al-Faryan and several officials concerned with urban affairs.



The summit tackled priorities for cities, including reinventing urban governance and planning frameworks, stimulating the digital urban future, and supporting local culture and economy. The Saudi delegation presented the Kingdom's efforts to effect urban transformation, its resort to innovation and efforts to reach sustainability in all fields. It also stressed the Kingdom's commitment to working to have a positive impact and contribute to addressing global challenges.



The Kingdom has implemented successful projects to attain innovative and sustainable urban transformation and address major challenges in areas such as sustainable development, urban governance, and social and economic progress.