VARANASI, India - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia participated in the Group of Twenty (G20) Ministerial Development Meeting held over the past three days in the Indian city of Varanasi, highlighting its efforts towards achieving sustainable development goals.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom was represented at the meeting by the General Supervisor of the General Department of Research and Economic Visions at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, Dr. Yasser bin Osama Fakih, who spoke in two sessions, the first entitled, The G20 Action Plan to Accelerate Progress in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and the second entitled The High Principles of a Lifestyle for Environment Initiative for the Environment.

Fakih stressed that the Kingdom eyes a balance between growth and environment sustainability, and the circular carbon economy approach adopted by the G20 under the Kingdom's presidency of the group. These approaches focus on reducing, reusing, recycling, and removing carbon to achieve sustainable development.

He referred to the Kingdom's efforts to adopt the collective measures required to accelerate the 2030 sustainable development plan, and to support a comprehensive transition process that addresses the structural weaknesses suffered by developing countries.